One killed, 3 injured in electrocution in Odisha

A 35-year-old man died and three were injured, two of them critically, after being electrocuted during transportation of a giant Ganesh idol on a tractor in Bari area of Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Balibili village under Bari-Ramachandrapur police limits around 3.30 pm when a tractor carrying a giant idol of Lord Ganesh came in contact with a high-voltage live wire on Balibili-Bajapada road, said Subrat Kumar Jena, an eyewitness.

The driver managed to escape unhurt, he added.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to police, four people accompanying the idol on the tractor were first taken to Bari community health centre (CHC) at Ramachandrapur by the locals, where one of them, identified as Sameer Rout of Dihabaringi village, died.

Of them, two critically injured persons were shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital after their condition deteriorated. COR BBM BBM MNB

