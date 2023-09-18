Left Menu

One killed, 3 injured in electrocution in Odisha

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:37 IST
One killed, 3 injured in electrocution in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man died and three were injured, two of them critically, after being electrocuted during transportation of a giant Ganesh idol on a tractor in Bari area of Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Balibili village under Bari-Ramachandrapur police limits around 3.30 pm when a tractor carrying a giant idol of Lord Ganesh came in contact with a high-voltage live wire on Balibili-Bajapada road, said Subrat Kumar Jena, an eyewitness.

The driver managed to escape unhurt, he added.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to police, four people accompanying the idol on the tractor were first taken to Bari community health centre (CHC) at Ramachandrapur by the locals, where one of them, identified as Sameer Rout of Dihabaringi village, died.

Of them, two critically injured persons were shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital after their condition deteriorated. COR BBM BBM MNB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023