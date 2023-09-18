Left Menu

Man arrested for circulating morphed photo of Olympian woman wrestler on social media

Haryana police on Monday arrested a man from Hisar district for allegedly circulating over social media a video carrying a morphed photo of an Olympian woman wrestler.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:16 IST
Man arrested for circulating morphed photo of Olympian woman wrestler on social media
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana police on Monday arrested a man from Hisar district for allegedly circulating over social media a video carrying a morphed photo of an Olympian woman wrestler. Police clarified that the 30-second video clip had nothing to do with the woman wrestler whose name the accused had used while circulating it.

The accused, Amit, who belongs to Hisar district, has been arrested in Barwala AFER the wrestler's father lodged a complaint with the Jind police, Jind's Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Khundia said. ''In the 30-second video, the accused used the wrestler's morphed photo... The video clip is of another man and a woman. The man who figures in that video, his clarification has come in which he has stated that he was with his woman friend. ''The woman in the video circulated on social media is not the wrestler. The man who figures in that video has also negated this and categorically said that he has not even met the wrestler,'' the DSP said over phone. Asked what was the intent of the accused, the DSP said, ''We will seek his remand from a court on Tuesday and question him.'' He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023