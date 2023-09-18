Left Menu

Allahabad HC expresses dissatisfaction with preliminary report on Hapur lathi-charge case

The court fixed the next hearing on the matter till October 12, saying state authorities should submit another report on the matter by that time.The police had lathi-charged lawyers on August 29 at Hapur court when lawyers were protesting the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father around a week ago.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the preliminary report submitted by state authorities in connection with the alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur last month.

During a hearing on the matter on Monday, the bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar and Justice M C Tripathi said state authorities should file another report before the next hearing in the matter on October 12.

The court said that statements of lawyers under Section 161 CrPC have to be recorded.

Senior advocate Anil Tiwari, the counsel from the lawyers side, submitted before the court that investigation is not being conducted fairly and statements of lawyers are not being recorded.

Tiwari added that lawyer Priyanka Tyagi’s complaint has been registered but no FIR has been registered.

The court said all things will be considered and that there will be no injustice. The court fixed the next hearing on the matter till October 12, saying state authorities should submit another report on the matter by that time.

The police had lathi-charged lawyers on August 29 at Hapur court when lawyers were protesting the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father around a week ago. The case was filed following a confrontation between the woman lawyer and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.

Later, lawyers across the state abstained from judicial work on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

