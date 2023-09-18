Left Menu

MP: FIR filed after anti-government post from district collector's X handle; staffer sacked

PTI | Betul | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:42 IST
MP: FIR filed after anti-government post from district collector's X handle; staffer sacked
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered and services of an employee terminated after an online post, accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of corruption, was published from the official X (earlier Twitter) handle of the district collector of Betul, police said on Monday.

Following a complaint from additional district collector Jaiprakash Saiyam, a case was registered against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Ganj Police Station in-charge Devkaran said.

According to the complaint, a post by one Sameeksha Singh was reposted from the district collector's X account on September 17.

In the original message, a poster was shared which mentioned the ''allegation of 86,000 crore scam'', saying ''people will oust the government this time'', said the police officer, quoting from the complaint.

He said the case will be handed over to the cyber police.

Betul district collector Amanbir Singh Bains said he got the information about the online post from someone.

After this, the Public Relations Department terminated the services of an employee, Shivram Barange, who was handling his X account, Bains said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023