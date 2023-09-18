Left Menu

Gurugram: Man linked to Sunder Bhati gang held for robbing Delhi constable of car

Mahesh alias Mundi 24, a resident of Shahbajpur village in Rewari district, was arrested by a team of crime unit, Palam Vihar, on Sunday night from Kasola Chowk and the stolen car was also seized, they said, adding his accomplice is still at large.Two unidentified armed men had robbed a Delhi Police constable of his car at gunpoint on SPR Road while he was going for the G-20 security duty on September 9.

A 24-year-old man associated with the Sunder Bhati gang was arrested for allegedly robbing a Delhi Police constable of his car, officials said on Monday. Mahesh alias Mundi (24), a resident of Shahbajpur village in Rewari district, was arrested by a team of crime unit, Palam Vihar, on Sunday night from Kasola Chowk and the stolen car was also seized, they said, adding his accomplice is still at large.

Two unidentified armed men had robbed a Delhi Police constable of his car at gunpoint on SPR Road while he was going for the G-20 security duty on September 9. During interrogation, Mahesh revealed that he, along with his associate, had robbed the car to use it for a killing to avenge his brother's murder, police said. According to police, two persons belonging to the accused's village had killed his brother in 2014. Manoj Bhati of the Bhati gang was arrested from Mahesh's house in 2022 and his weapon was left at the house, which he wanted to use for the revenge killing, police said.

"The arrested accused has a previous criminal record. Total six cases were already registered against him, including two cases of robbery, at Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram, while four cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act were registered at Kasola police station in Rewari,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime). ''We have recovered the stolen car and are conducting raids to nab the accomplice of the accused,'' said Dahiya.

