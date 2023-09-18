Two Iranians released from U.S. land in Tehran - Press TV
Two Iranian nationals who were released in a prisoner swap with the United States landed in Tehran on Monday, Iran's Press TV reported.
Two Iranian nationals who were released in a prisoner swap with the United States landed in Tehran on Monday, Iran's Press TV reported. The two individuals, named Mehrdad Moin-Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani in Iranian media, first arrived in Qatar earlier on Monday from the U.S.
Five U.S. citizens left Iran and landed in Doha on Monday, before leaving for the U.S., in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds in a rare deal between the longtime antagonists. Earlier on Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that, of the five Iranians, two were returning to Iran, two had asked to remain in the U.S. and the fifth will go to an undisclosed country to join his family.
