Peru declares state of emergency in parts of capital after crime spike

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said on Monday her government has declared a state of emergency in three districts hit by a spike in crime, a measure that allows the military to help enforce security. The emergency status was declared in the districts of San Juan de Lurigancho and San Martin de Porras, both in the capital Lima, and in the northern district of Talara, Boluarte said in a statement, adding in an interview that the measure aimed to raise a "frontal fight against crime and organized crime."

The measure, which Prime minister Alberto Otarola said will take effect on Tuesday, suspends civil rights such as the inviolability of the home. In recent days, police reported attacks in San Juan including the throwing of a war grenade into a nightclub, which with another nearby grenade attack left at least 15 injured.

Crime reports to police in Lima rose to nearly 160,200 last year, compared to 120,350 in 2021, according to the country's ombudsman office. Local authorities have in recent days called on armed forces to help police fight crime, and some right-wing lawmakers have even proposed harsh measures similar to those of President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador.

Peru's government has however ruled out taking such measures.

