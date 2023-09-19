Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after Russia visit -KCNA
Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 19-09-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 02:51 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has completed his visit to Russia and passed through the North's border station of the Tumangang Railway Station early on Monday, state media reported on Tuesday.
The rare week-long trip included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation. The visit "further deepened the comradely fellowship and friendly ties with" Putin and "opened a new chapter of the development of" relations between North Korea and Russia, KCNA news agency said.
