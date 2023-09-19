Left Menu

UN expert calls for quick end to Haiti-Dominican Republic border shutdown

U.N. expert for Haiti William O'Neill said on Monday the closure would impact jobs and businesses that depend on cross-border trade and have "dire" results on access to essential goods in Haiti, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis. He called on the countries to seek international arbitration if needed.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 03:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 03:06 IST
UN expert calls for quick end to Haiti-Dominican Republic border shutdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A United Nations human rights expert called on the Dominican Republic and Haiti to resume talks to reach a quick, peaceful end to a total border shutdown launched by Dominican authorities on Friday, citing humanitarian and trade impacts. U.N. expert for Haiti William O'Neill said on Monday the closure would impact jobs and businesses that depend on cross-border trade and have "dire" results on access to essential goods in Haiti, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis.

He called on the countries to seek international arbitration if needed. "Directors of medical clinics in Haiti have told me that they will not be able to care for their patients if access to the Dominican Republic is cut off," O'Neil said in a statement.

"Lives are at stake," he added, noting that at least a quarter of food is imported through the border and calling on the Dominican Republic to allow the delivery of all humanitarian assistance and essential goods. Dominican President Luis Abinader, who is seeking reelection in May 2024, announced the border shutdown last week, citing a canal being built on the Haitian side of a shared river that he says violates a 1929 treaty.

Haiti's government has condemned the shutdown, which comes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the country driven by escalating gang warfare. The United Nations has repeatedly raised concerns about forced deportations of Haitians from the Dominican Republic, including of children and pregnant women.

Dominican authorities said in a statement on Monday that water authority INDRHI had carried out an inspection of irrigation infrastructure in the border region near the canal and found no risk for local producers. INDRHI is continuing studies for construction of a dam ordered by Abinader, it said. Abinader last week said he was planning to build two dams that could "significantly affect" Haiti if the treaty is not active.

In a national address late on Sunday, Abinader reaffirmed that the canal posed environmental risks and the measures would stay in place until its construction stopped definitively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023