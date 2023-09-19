Left Menu

Jharkhand: Three girls drown while taking bath in river

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three girls, aged between 10 and 15, drowned while taking a bath in a river in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Kherwa village in Barhait police station area, around 280 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday afternoon when the three girls stepped into Gumani River for a bath but ventured deep into the waterbody and drowned, Barhait police station in-charge Gaurav Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Mantasa Parween (10), Seema Khatun (11) and Siman Khatun (15), the officer said, adding the three girls had come to the village to attend a wedding.

He said the bodies were fished out with the help of villagers and sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

