Left Menu

Robbers struck at pvt bank in Raigarh, loot Rs 8.5 cr in cash and gold after attacking manager

The bank manager was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable, he said.As per the bank managers statement, the value of the cash looted by robbers is Rs 7 crore while that of gold bars and ornaments is Rs 1.5 crore, the police officer said.A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the robbers, he added.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:53 IST
Robbers struck at pvt bank in Raigarh, loot Rs 8.5 cr in cash and gold after attacking manager
  • Country:
  • India

Armed robbers struck at a private bank in Raigarh city in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and decamped with cash and gold estimated to be worth around Rs 8.5 crore after injuring the bank manager, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am at Jagatpur branch of Axis Bank under the city Kotwali police station limits, said Raigarh senior superintendent of police Sadanand Kumar.

''Around six to seven robbers entered the bank and held bank employees as hostages in a room,'' he said.

They attacked the bank manager with a sharp weapon on his leg while demanding keys to the locker room. The miscreants fled after looting the cash and gold ornaments and bars, the officer said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot. The bank manager was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable, he said.

As per the bank manager's statement, the value of the cash looted by robbers is Rs 7 crore while that of gold bars and ornaments is Rs 1.5 crore, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the robbers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023