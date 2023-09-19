Left Menu

Patient jumps to death from 5th floor of hospital building in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:17 IST
Patient jumps to death from 5th floor of hospital building in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old patient suffering from severe anemia jumped to death from the fifth floor of the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.

Makhan Lal, a resident of Bajalta, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He jumped out of the hospital building late Monday night, they said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that Lal might have jumped from the balcony of the ward, police said.

According to officials, his body hitting the ground with a loud sound attracted the attention of some people who rushed him to emergency where Lal succumbed within minutes.

Lal's body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Inquest proceedings have begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023