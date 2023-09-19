Plane with five American prisoners freed by Iran lands in U.S.
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:18 IST
A plane carrying five Americans freed by Iran landed in the United States on Tuesday, a day after they were swapped for five Iranians detained in the U.S. and the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds, in a rare deal between the arch enemies.
U.S. broadcaster CNN reported that they had landed in the United States.
