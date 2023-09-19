2 passengers die after bus falls into canal in Punjab's Muktsar

Two passengers died after a private bus fell into a canal near Jhabelwali village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road in Muktsar district on Tuesday, officials said. Muktsar Sub-divisional Magistrate Kanwarjeet Singh confirmed the death of two persosn over the phone.

A rescue operation is underway to take out rest of the passengers from the bus, said a police officer.

The bus was going from Muktsar to Kotkapura when the accident took place, said officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)