Left Menu

Teen dies in UP's Jalaun as suicide prank goes wrong

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:08 IST
Teen dies in UP's Jalaun as suicide prank goes wrong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suicide prank by a 13-year-old boy here went too far when he was playing with a noose which accidentally got tightened, leading to his death, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager's mother, who is blind, was unable to come to his rescue, they added.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kanshiram colony of the Orai area here when Jayesh (13) was playing along with his younger sisters Mahak and Aastha, police outpost in-charge of Kanshiram colony Mohammad Arif said.

According to Arif, Jayesh, while playing had put a piece of cloth over his eyes and then put a noose using a rope around his neck. The rope was tied to a window.

The boy was sitting on a small table and fell down when the table accidentally got pushed while playing. As a result, the noose got tightened around Jayesh's neck and he died, Arif added.

According to the local residents and police, the children's mother Sangita was heard saying that had she been able to see, her son would not have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023