Telangana police academy begins training for 14th batch of sub-inspectors

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:12 IST
The RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) here on Tuesday hosted an inaugural event to welcome the 14th batch of newly recruited Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil).

An official release from the state police said the event was graced by the presence of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar as a chief guest, who extended his warmest wishes and heartfelt support to the future Sub-Inspectors.

In his address, Anjani Kumar said the decision to embark on this noble path of serving and protecting the society deserves admiration and respect and he is confident that the present batch would uphold the highest standards of integrity and service in the field of law enforcement.

He emphasised on the importance of rigorous 12 months training in moulding the future law enforcement officers of the state.

Additional Director General Director of Police, TSPA, Sandeep Shandilya; Joint Director of the academy B Naveen Kumar, Deputy Director, C Anasuya and other officers were present on the occasion, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

