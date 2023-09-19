Left Menu

Drug supplier held in Delhi with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:23 IST
Drug supplier held in Delhi with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 31-year-old man was arrested allegedly with heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore on him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Juned Khan alias Juber, a resident of Bareilly in UP, they said.

''We had received a tip-off about Khan that he would come to Ghazipur crematorium in Delhi with a huge consignment of heroin to deliver to someone. A raid was conducted and the accused was nabbed with 1.541 kilogram heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore and an SUV car,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

According to police, Khan had come in contact with a man named Ishrat of Aliganj in UP in 2016 as both were involved in drug peddling in various areas in Bareilly, police said.

He had come to Delhi to deliver the contraband in his vehicle on direction of Ishrat, police said.

Khan had been bringing contraband into the city for the last one-and-half-year, they said.

