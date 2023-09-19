Left Menu

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:03 IST
Man, minor son found dead in Kerala
A 47-year-old man and his minor son were found dead inside their house at Enath near here on Tuesday, police said.

Mathew T Alex, a resident of Enath, was living with his two minor sons while his wife was employed abroad.

The incident came to light when the five-year-old son found the bodies of his father and nine-year-old brother, and cried, which alerted the neighbours.

''Alex was found hanging while the son was found dead due to suspected poisoning,'' police said.

Police further said that Alex had some issues with his wife and was an alcoholic.

