EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities in Karabakh

The EU condemned on Tuesday the military escalation in Karabakh and called on Azerbaijan to stop its current military activities, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. "There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:16 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The EU condemned on Tuesday the military escalation in Karabakh and called on Azerbaijan to stop its current military activities, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population", he said. He added that the EU remained fully engaged in facilitating the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched "anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying its aim was to restore constitutional order and drive out what it called Armenian military formations there.

