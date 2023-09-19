Left Menu

Nagorno-Karabakh separatist military says intensity of firing has reduced

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:42 IST
The separatist military of Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that the intensity of fire along the line of contact with Azerbaijani forces had "significantly reduced". It posted the update on X, formerly known as Twitter. Earlier, Azerbaijan said it had launched military action in the breakaway region and loud shelling was audible from social media footage filmed in its main city.

The TASS news agency had cited Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev as saying Baku was close to fulfilling the main goals of its operation, while the separatist leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh said it had proposed a ceasefire and talks with Baku.

