Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:58 IST
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 19
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 19: * HC refused to grant bail to an accused in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to engineer bomb blasts across the country, saying there was ''reasonable possibility'' that he was ''one of the links'' in the network of people who were in the know of the plan to trigger blasts and cause loss of life.

* HC reserved its verdict on the city government's challenge to a single judge bench order of no coercive action against six PWD officials who were issued show cause notices over ''gross violation'' of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. * HC directed the city government to impart training to the newly appointed public prosecutors in coordination with the Delhi Judicial Academy as prosecutors are an integral part of the criminal court system.

* HC observed that when a woman officer in the armed forces can be posted in Siachen, a man can also be employed as a nurse in the Indian Army.

* HC asked the city police to investigate and take action against persons who are involved in the illegal activity of offering fake Burger King franchises to unsuspecting persons and duping them with large sums of money.

* HC directed 24 individuals to engage in "basic cleaning work" for three days at four police stations here while agreeing to quash a criminal case against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023