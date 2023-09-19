Left Menu

Germany's Baerbock to hold talks on Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:54 IST
Germany's Baerbock to hold talks on Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that she would hold talks at the United Nations General Assembly on Azerbaijan's decision to launch military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the assembly in New York, Baerbock said Azerbaijan had broken its promise not to resort to military action and that she would hold talks in a bid to bring Baku back to the negotiating table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023