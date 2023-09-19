Germany's Baerbock to hold talks on Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that she would hold talks at the United Nations General Assembly on Azerbaijan's decision to launch military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the assembly in New York, Baerbock said Azerbaijan had broken its promise not to resort to military action and that she would hold talks in a bid to bring Baku back to the negotiating table.

