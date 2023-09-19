Primacy of technology in modern battlefield amply demonstrated: Gen Pande on lessons from Russia-Ukraine conflict

The recent conflicts, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine one, have brought to the fore certain key indicators that have enabled the Indian Army to appreciate the ''contemporary character of war'' and the relevance of firepower in accruing a decisive advantage in the battlefield, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, he also said that the ''primacy of technology in the modern battlefield'' has been ''amply demonstrated'' in this conflict.

He was speaking at the Gen S F Rodrigues Memorial Lecture at Manekshaw Centre, which was also attended by many former chiefs of the Indian Army and former IAF chief N C Suri, among others.

Gen (retd) Rodrigues served as the 15th Army chief from July 1, 1990 till June 30, 1993. His wife and other family members also attended the function held on his 90th birthday.

After Gen Pande's remarks, a lecture on 'Ukraine: Changing Character of War and Firepower' was delivered by Lt Gen (retd) Raj Shukla.

The army chief in his address touched upon the lessons that continue to emerge from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

''The recent conflicts, and especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, have brought to fore certain key indicators, which have enabled us to appreciate the contemporary character of war, and also the relevance of firepower in accruing a decisive advantage in the battlefield,'' Gen Pande said.

He said, ''What should be a realistic assessment of the duration of war from a planning perspective? Does the hypothesis of a short and swift war, in our case, still hold good?'' The answer to that has ramifications on the army's selection of objectives, operational plans, and also on the stocking levels that the force wishes to have, he said.

The next issue is the ''primacy of technology in the modern battlefield, which has been amply demonstrated in this conflict. A natural fallout therefore points towards infusing these technologies into our war-fighting system,'' Gen Pande added.

In his address, he also said that the Army's indigenous pursuit includes the procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled medium artillery guns, of which ''additional 100 we plan to procure''.

The army chief said Gen Rodrigues was an ''accomplished soldier-statesman'' and his contribution went far beyond his career in the olive greens, having served in the National Security Advisory Board and and as a governor of Punjab.

As the army chief, he ensured that many key initiatives were taken forward to fruition during his time. These endeavours have had a very ''profound impact'' on the Indian Army, Gen Pande added.

First, as has been said before, the induction of women officers in the Army in streams other than the medical corps, which commenced with the first batch that was commissioned way back in 1992, he said.

''This pathbreaking step in our human resource management domain has fostered excellence and inclusivity and over the years, we are further enhancing our commitment towards gender equality,'' Gen Pande said.

''Today, the number of women officers in olive greens is more than 1,700, with 740 granted permanent commission and 114 approved for command assignments. In other ranks, we have 100 plus in the regular cadre in the Corps of Military Police and 100 new entrants have joined as Agniveers,'' he said.

As a professional gunner officer, Gen Rodrigues ensured that the regiment of artillery continued to remain aligned to future requirements, and it was during his tenure as an Army chief that the conceptual framework for raising the artillery division was formulated, he added.

''In fact, the need to remain congruent to the contemporary environment and keep pace with future needs stands relevant even today. These aspects form the backbone of our current transformation initiatives, which we have put in motion,'' the Army chief said.

''Modernisation, especially mediumsation of artillery is underway. With 145 of ultra-light howitzers having been already procured, we have seven of the ULH regiments which are currently operational. Our indigenous pursuit includes the procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled medium artillery guns, of which an additional 100 we plan to procure,'' he said.

The army chief added that light artillery regiments are being converted into ULH regiments, as also additional rocket and missile units, ''aimed at improving the reach, firepower and reaction capabilities along the northern borders''.

An in-depth analysis of our SATA (Surveillance And Target Acquisition) profile has been undertaken to holistically review their role, organisation and equipment profile, he said in his address.

''Erstwhile SATA batteries will be reorganised into SATA regiments to support our pivot and strike corps of formations and, whereas the mountain strike corps will be supported by an independent SATA battery,'' he added.

On new-generation ammunition, the Army is looking at procuring guided extended range munition for the Pinaka rocket system, as also ''area denial munitions, both of these are in advance stages of trial'', the Army chief said.

Gen Pande said the current inventory is not an ideal mix of the vintage, the current and the state-of-the-art systems or the ratio between the three, adding, ''modernisation of replacement of all is neither feasible nor desired at once''.

''So, we need to space out our upgrade and new procurements, as per our evolving indigenous capacities, while maintaining a fine balance between the old and the new,'' he said.

General Pande also recalled how Gen Rodrigues gave impetus to the footprints of the Indian Army in various assignments under the United Nations.

It was a result of his efforts that the subscription of Indian Army personnel in United Nations missions increased from a mere eight personnel in 1991 to 1,000 in 1992 and 6,300 in 1993, he said. ''Today, Indian 'Blue Helmets' are almost 6000-strong, deployed across 11 missions'', the Army chief asserted.

Gen Rodrigues was an exemplary military leader and a strategic thinker who practised military ethics, ethos and values to the core. He also played a crucial role in fast-pacing the modernisation plan of the Indian Army. Today's event was an apt tribute to commemorate the contributions made by him to the Army and the nation, he said.

Gen Rodrigues was born in 1933 in Bombay (now Mumbai) and did his schooling from St Xavier's School. He joined the first course in the Joint Services Wing in 1949 and was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery (9 Field Regiment) on December 28, 1952, the Defence Ministry said.

The general officer served in various field and self-propelled artillery units, and subsequently became an Artillery Aviation Pilot in 1960, wherein he actively participated in the 1962 and 1965 wars, it said.

Air Chief Marshal (retd) Suri, who was his batchmate at the Joint Services Wing, shared some anecdotes about him and Gen Rodrigues from the JSW days. A former officer who had worked with Gen Rodrigues, a Goan Catholic, in his office also shared some of his memoirs and said that after his death, he was cremated as per his wish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)