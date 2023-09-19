US anti-affirmative action group challenges West Point admissions policy

The group that pursued a successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the consideration of race in collegiate admissions on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Military Academy, known as West Point, seeking to end an exemption for military schools.

Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by the affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, in a lawsuit alleged that West Point's use of race and ethnicity as among the admissions factors it considers violated the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Military Academy is located in West Point, New York. The suit was filed in federal court in White Plains, New York.

