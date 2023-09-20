Left Menu

Rights groups condemn arrest of French journalist over defense reporting

"To put in police custody a journalist for doing her job, moreover for revealing information of public interest, could be a threat to freedom of the press and confidentiality of sources." Reporters Without Borders and other rights groups also released statements condemning the arrest.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-09-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 01:12 IST
Rights groups condemn arrest of French journalist over defense reporting
  • Country:
  • France

A French reporter was arrested and her home searched on Tuesday in connection with a report two years ago by online media outlet Disclose that said French intelligence was being misused by Egypt, the outlet and the reporter's lawyer said. Rights groups condemned the arrest of reporter Ariane Lavrilleux, who authored the report that said French intelligence intended to track jihadist militants had been misused by Egypt to target smugglers on the Libyan border and kill civilians. Its publication prompted France's armed forces minister to call for an investigation.

Lavrilleux's lawyer, Virginie Marquet, said her client was being questioned by a judge and police officers from the French intelligence service DGSI as part of an investigation into compromising national security. "It's a rather uncommon procedure," Marquet told Reuters. "It goes up a notch when it comes to coercive measures against journalists."

The DGSI did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Disclose, which had previously reported on other confidential dealings between Paris and Cairo, two years ago published dozens of classified documents which it said showed the misuse of intelligence provided to Egypt.

Egyptian government officials did not respond to requests for comment when the report was published. The documents included purported messages from those involved alerting their superiors that their information was being misused for bombing civilians.

"We're very worried," said Katia Roux of Amnesty France. "To put in police custody a journalist for doing her job, moreover for revealing information of public interest, could be a threat to freedom of the press and confidentiality of sources." Reporters Without Borders and other rights groups also released statements condemning the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023