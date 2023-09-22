Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police raids resort, arrests 32 gamblers

More than 30 gamblers, including four women, were arrested during a police raid at a resort in the Bhogpur Talla village of Laxman Jhula near here, a senior official said.They also seized 3,993 casino chips, more than Rs 5 lakh in cash and over a dozen liquor bottles.Senior Superintendent of Police Pauri Shweta Choubey told reporters that 32 gamblers, including four women, were arrested following the late night raid on Thursday.However, resort owner Rajesh Kumar Gupta and manager Sahil Grover fled, she said.

22-09-2023
More than 30 gamblers, including four women, were arrested during a police raid at a resort in the Bhogpur Talla village of Laxman Jhula near here, a senior official said.

They also seized 3,993 casino chips, more than Rs 5 lakh in cash and over a dozen liquor bottles.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Pauri) Shweta Choubey told reporters that 32 gamblers, including four women, were arrested following the late night raid on Thursday.

However, resort owner Rajesh Kumar Gupta and manager Sahil Grover fled, she said. The police received information that a large-scale gambling operation was being run at the resort during September 20-24, the official said. A police employee was sent to the resort as a customer. After the information was found to be correct, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Kotdwar) Jaya Baluni and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Chamoli, raided the resort.

The money won or lost in the casino was paid online, with the organisers receiving five per cent cut. Apart from the 28 gamblers, four women (crew peers) were arrested for helping them. The arrested accused are being taken to Kotdwar to be produced in a court, Choubey said. Rs 5.16 lakh in cash, 3,993 chips, eight packs of cards, 37 mobile phones and more than a dozen liquor bottles were recovered, she said.

Choubey said the online transactions will be looked into. If any major irregularity is found, the matter can be referred to the Enforcement Directorate.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, the owner of Neeraj Forest Resort, spent several years in jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He claimed to be an expert in treating epilepsy and ran a clinic.

