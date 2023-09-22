Left Menu

Sikh community 'deeply hurt' by acquittal of Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case: DSGMC

Sikh community 'deeply hurt' by acquittal of Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case: DSGMC
Office-bearers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Friday said the Sikh community was ''deeply hurt'' by the acquittal of Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 riots.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the court should have given its verdict considering the statements of main witnesses in the case.

''The Sikh community is deeply hurt by Sajjan Kumar's acquittal,'' they said at a joint press conference.

Accompanied by some victims of the anti-Sikh riots, Kalka and Kahlon said that a rumour was being spread that Sajjan Kumar would be out of jail and added that it was not going to happen.

They said the Sikh community should remain united to fight the 1984 riots cases to ensure success.

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the killing of a person during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, giving him the ''benefit of doubt''.

Special judge Geetanjli Goel also acquitted two other accused -- Ved Prakash Pial and Brahmanand Gupta -- holding that the prosecution failed to prove the case of murder and rioting against them. The case pertained to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

