Indefinite curfew enforced in Nepal-India border town after clash between two communities

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:18 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal authorities have imposed an indefinite curfew in Malangawa town, situated near India border, following a clash between two communities during the Lord Ganesh idol immersion ceremony, it emerged on Friday.

The curfew order, effective since 10:00 pm on Thursday, will remain in force until further notice, Sarlahi Chief District Officer Indra Dev Yadav said.

Malangawa is the district headquarters of Sarlahi and situated near Nepal–India border at Sitamarhi.

The curfew was imposed after two communities clashed during the Lord Ganesh idol immersion ceremony on Thursday, Yadav said.

The curfew boundary extends from the Jhim River in the east to the Musaili canal in the west, encompassing the Nepal-India border region in the south and the area near Baba Petrol Pump in the north, as outlined by the local administration.

During the curfew period, residents are urged to refrain from travelling, congregating in groups, and participating in any outdoor activities to ensure public safety and prevent further unrest.

Chief of the District Police Office in Sarlahi, Naresh Raj Subedi, has affirmed that the situation in the district headquarters has stabilised following the imposition of the curfew order.

