All five gates of Bhatsa Dam opened amid heavy rains as storage capacity touches 99.47 pc: Official

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) All five gates of Bhatsa dam in Thane district were opened on Friday for water discharge amid heavy rains in the region, an official said.

The district official said the live storage of the dam was presently 99.47 per cent of its capacity.

''The water level is 141.89 metres. All five gates have been opened to 100 centimetres. The total discharge from these five gates is 18,794 cusecs or cubic foot per second,'' he said.

