Left Menu

All five gates of Bhatsa Dam opened amid heavy rains as storage capacity touches 99.47 pc: Official

Thane, Sep 22 PTI All five gates of Bhatsa dam in Thane district were opened on Friday for water discharge amid heavy rains in the region, an official said.The district official said the live storage of the dam was presently 99.47 per cent of its capacity.The water level is 141.89 metres.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:59 IST
All five gates of Bhatsa Dam opened amid heavy rains as storage capacity touches 99.47 pc: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) All five gates of Bhatsa dam in Thane district were opened on Friday for water discharge amid heavy rains in the region, an official said.

The district official said the live storage of the dam was presently 99.47 per cent of its capacity.

''The water level is 141.89 metres. All five gates have been opened to 100 centimetres. The total discharge from these five gates is 18,794 cusecs or cubic foot per second,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023