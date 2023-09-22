Left Menu

Newlywed woman killed by in-laws in UP's Maharajganj over dowry demand

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:57 IST
Newlywed woman killed by in-laws in UP's Maharajganj over dowry demand
A 30-year-old newly married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday for failing to meet their dowry demand, police said.

The incident took place at the Siddhartha Nagar locality in the Sonauli area here on Friday, they added.

Vandana, the victim, got married to Somnath five months ago. Her father Mohan lodged a complaint alleging his daughter was harassed by her in-laws for dowry and named them as the suspects in the crime, Nautanwa Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

Based on Mohan's complaint, a case is being lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said.

Police said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

