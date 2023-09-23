Left Menu

Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh with India weeks ago -PM Trudeau

We did that many weeks ago," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa. "We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter."

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 23-09-2023 01:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 01:46 IST
Canada shared evidence that Indian government agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia with New Delhi weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

