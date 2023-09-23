Karabakh Armenians: Terms of Sept. 20 ceasefire being implemented
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday the terms of a Sept. 20 ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, including the evacuation of the wounded and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the breakaway region's capital. Work is underway to restore electricity supplies by Sept.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday the terms of a Sept. 20 ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, including the evacuation of the wounded and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the breakaway region's capital. Work is underway to restore electricity supplies by Sept. 24, they said in a statement which also referred to "political consultations" about the future of the region, which Azerbaijan retook in a 24-hour lightning offensive on Tuesday.
Armenians refer to Karabakh as Artsakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Artsakh
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Armenian
- Azerbaijan
- Armenians
- Karabakh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops; Morocco earthquake kills over 800 people, rescuers dig for survivors and more
Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops
Separatist parliament in Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region elects new president
EXPLAINER-What is happening between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh?
Russia truck sets off with food aid for Armenians in Khankendi - Reuters witness