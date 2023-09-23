Left Menu

Gurugram: Private company employee held in Rs 85 crore embezzlement case

An FIR was registered at cyber crime, east police station.A team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested the accused on Wednesday and is now questioning him after taking on a five-day police remand, police said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that with the intention of earning more money, he had fraudulently transferred the amount to another bank account and had also spent the defrauded amount on shopping.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-09-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:21 IST
Gurugram: Private company employee held in Rs 85 crore embezzlement case
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of a private company here has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs 85 crore, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Hemant Trehan, a resident of Faridabad, who worked in the account section of the company, they said.

On August 23, Ajay Sing filed a complaint against the accused that he had embezzled Rs 85 lakh from the company he works for. An FIR was registered at cyber crime, east police station.

A team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested the accused on Wednesday and is now questioning him after taking on a five-day police remand, police said.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that with the intention of earning more money, he had fraudulently transferred the amount to another bank account and had also spent the defrauded amount on shopping. We are questioning the accused," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023