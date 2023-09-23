Left Menu

Minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for three months: Lahore police

She said she was going through hell and decided to kill her rapist father and hence shot him dead using his gun, Sohail Kazmi, who is investigating the case, said.Kazmi said that the girls father died on the spot.A case would be registered against the suspect after investigating all aspects, the officer said.The case came into the limelight a day after a Pakistani court on Friday handed down a death sentence to a man for raping his minor daughter.Additional Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed of the Gender-Based Violence Court Lahore sentenced accused M.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 23-09-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:32 IST
Minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for three months: Lahore police
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 14-year-old Pakistani girl on Saturday shot dead her father for allegedly raping her for the last three months here in the country's Punjab province, police said.

The incident happened in the Gujjarpura area of Lahore city when the girl in her statement to police said that her father had been raping her for the last three months. ''She said she was going through hell and decided to kill her rapist father and hence shot him dead using his gun,'' Sohail Kazmi, who is investigating the case, said.

Kazmi said that the girl's father died on the spot.

''A case would be registered against the suspect after investigating all aspects,'' the officer said.

The case came into the limelight a day after a Pakistani court on Friday handed down a death sentence to a man for raping his minor daughter.

Additional Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed of the Gender-Based Violence Court Lahore sentenced accused M. Rafique to death for raping his minor daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023