Left Menu

Srinagar corporator arrested for sexual harassment

A municipal corporator in Srinagar was arrested on Saturday on allegations of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty and online stalking of a woman, police said.Aqib Ahmed Renzu, a Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC corporator, was arrested after strong technical evidence was produced by the victim, they said. A case against Renzu under various provisions of the law has been registered at RM Bagh police station.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:30 IST
Srinagar corporator arrested for sexual harassment
  • Country:
  • India

A municipal corporator in Srinagar was arrested on Saturday on allegations of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty and online stalking of a woman, police said.

Aqib Ahmed Renzu, a Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) corporator, was arrested after ''strong technical evidence'' was produced by the victim, they said. Renzu is a resident of the city's Nishat area.

''One SMC corporator Aqib Ahmed Renzu of Nishat Srinagar arrested for sexual harassment, outraging modesty and online stalking. Strong technical evidences in this matter were produced by the brave victim,'' Srinagar Police said in a post on X. A case against Renzu under various provisions of the law has been registered at RM Bagh police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023