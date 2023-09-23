Srinagar corporator arrested for sexual harassment

A municipal corporator in Srinagar was arrested on Saturday on allegations of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty and online stalking of a woman, police said.

Aqib Ahmed Renzu, a Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) corporator, was arrested after ''strong technical evidence'' was produced by the victim, they said. Renzu is a resident of the city's Nishat area.

''One SMC corporator Aqib Ahmed Renzu of Nishat Srinagar arrested for sexual harassment, outraging modesty and online stalking. Strong technical evidences in this matter were produced by the brave victim,'' Srinagar Police said in a post on X. A case against Renzu under various provisions of the law has been registered at RM Bagh police station.

