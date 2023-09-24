Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US House panel approves four funding bills; government shutdown deadline approaches

The U.S. House of Representatives' Rules Committee on Saturday voted, 9-2, to tee up four appropriations bills for debate on the full House floor, the latest move in Republicans' last-ditch bid to prevent government shutdowns after a Sept. 30 deadline. The committee's action, on a rare Saturday session, sets rules for debating the four bills covering fiscal 2024 funding for the departments of Defense, Agriculture, State and Homeland Security.

Former President Jimmy Carter rides through Georgia peanut fest

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter made an outing on Saturday to view a festival in Georgia, the Carter Center said in a tweet. Carter, 98, and his wife were driven through the former president's hometown Plains on Saturday to attend its annual peanut festival. Carter, a one-term Democrat who left office in 1981, has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history.

Factbox-US government shutdown: What closes, what stays open?

U.S. government services would be disrupted and hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed without pay if Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. Workers deemed "essential" would remain on the job, but without pay. Many government agencies have not updated shutdown plans they have prepared in the past. Here is a guide to what would stay open and what would shut down:

Trump lawyer says NY attorney general has no fraud case

A lawyer for Donald Trump on Friday accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of ignoring "everything" as she pursues a civil lawsuit alleging that the former president ran a systematic fraud at his family business. Christopher Kise, Trump's lawyer, made the accusation at a hearing in a New York state court, just 10 days before the scheduled Oct. 2 trial.

GM, Stellantis dealers and customers face dwindling parts as UAW strike expands

U.S. auto workers expanded their strike on Friday with a clear target for distress: dealers who sell and service GM and Stellantis vehicles. Selling and installing parts is one of the most profitable parts of the auto business, but it is also one of the most vulnerable, because the industry relies on just-in-time shipments. The strategy of choking parts delivery increases problems for some dealers who say it already had been difficult to source some components.

US judge strikes down California ban on high-capacity gun magazines

A federal judge in California on Friday declared that state's ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition unconstitutional, saying it violated the Second Amendment rights of firearms owners. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego said California's "sweeping ban" went too far by preventing people from using magazines for lawful purposes, including self-defense.

US Senator Menendez charged with bribery, says he will not resign

U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged powerful Senator Bob Menendez and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, which could complicate Democrats' efforts to keep their slim majority in the U.S. Senate in next year's elections.

Menendez later stepped down temporarily from his role as chairman of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee until the case is resolved, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, adding that Menendez had a right to due process.

Tropical Storm Ophelia lashes Mid-Atlantic with fierce winds, heavy rains

Tropical Storm Ophelia came ashore on Saturday along the Atlantic Coast where it doused the region with torrential downpours and unrelenting winds that caused flooding and widespread power outages. Nearly 8 million people across the Mid-Atlantic - from New York to South Carolina - were under tropical storm, storm surge and flooding warnings as of midday on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Biden to visit Michigan to support auto strike, a day before Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to show support for the United Auto Workers' strike against Detroit automakers, putting him in the center of the dispute that has pitted his labor allies against major manufacturers. Biden, a Democrat, sees himself as a pro-union president and his visit to the state, a day before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be there, will underscore his support for union workers' right to take action and engage in collective bargaining.

No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day

Striking Hollywood writers and top studio executives met for a third straight day on Friday, ending with a decision to continue talks on Saturday as they try to end a work stoppage that has shut down film and TV production for months. While workers across the entertainment industry waited for word of the outcome, no agreement was announced as the strike reached its 144th day.

