Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar calls on Cambodian PM on sidelines of UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed with him the progress of the bilateral development partnership and the situation in Myanmar.The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here Saturday.Pleased to call on Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM narendramodi.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 14:28 IST
EAM Jaishankar calls on Cambodian PM on sidelines of UNGA
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed with him the progress of the bilateral development partnership and the situation in Myanmar.

The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here Saturday.

''Pleased to call on Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress of our development partnership,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

''Noted as well our expanding defence and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on Myanmar,'' he said.

Myanmar has been facing widespread calls for the restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023