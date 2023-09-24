Russian peacekeepers to escort Nagorno-Karabakh homeless families to Armenia
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 14:59 IST
Russian peacekeepers will escort the homeless families of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to Armenia if they want, the ethnic Armenian authorities of the breakaway region said on Sunday.
"We inform you that families who have become homeless as a result of recent military operations and who have expressed desire to leave the republic will be carried out by Russian peacekeepers," the authorities said in a statement posted on Facebook.
"The government will soon provide information about the transfer of other population groups."
