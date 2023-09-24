Thieves loot Rs 39 lakh from two ATMs in separate incidents using gas cutters
He used a gas cutter and cut open the cash box to take away Rs 24 lakh and escaped, an official said.In another incident, two thieves targeted the ATM of a private bank in Butibori area of Nagpur city and took away Rs 15 lakh cash in a similar manner also on Friday night.Police suspect that the same gang of thieves might be involved in both incidents.Cases have been registered at two police stations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.
Unidentified persons looted Rs 39 lakh by cutting open cash boxes of two ATMs with gas cutters in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.
In the first incident, two men arrived on a motorcycle in Dongargaon area in Hingna police station's jurisdiction on Friday night. One of them entered the ATM of a national bank with a cloth covering his face. He used a gas cutter and cut open the cash box to take away Rs 24 lakh and escaped, an official said.
In another incident, two thieves targeted the ATM of a private bank in Butibori area of Nagpur city and took away Rs 15 lakh cash in a similar manner also on Friday night.
Police suspect that the same gang of thieves might be involved in both incidents.
Cases have been registered at two police stations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.
