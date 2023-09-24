Bilaspur police launch awareness video on YouTube to highlight ill-effects of drugs

The police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district have launched a video in local dialect on YouTube to raise awareness of the ill-effects of drugs, an official said on Sunday.

The awareness visual 'Rang Rang Ke Nasha' was launched on the popular video-sharing platform on Saturday under their 'Nijaat' campaign, said Bilapsur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh. Several policemen feature in the video and they use the local language, he said. The objective of the initiative is to reach the message to citizens as the video can be watched on smartphones, TV, desktop computers and laptops, he added.

In August 2021, Singh started the 'Nijaat' anti-drug campaign when he was posted in the Korea district. He then ran it in Rajnandgaon, Raigarh and Korba districts after he was transferred to those places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)