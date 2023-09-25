Left Menu

FCI generates Rs.30 lakhs through proceeds of scrap disposal during Special Campaign 2.0

To keep every part of the country food secure, FCI procures wheat & paddy from farmers at MSP.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:51 IST
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has generated Rs. 30 lakhs through the proceeds of scrap disposal, weeded approximately 3 lakh old files, and cleared more than 50,000 sq. ft space during the Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters.

Launched to improve efficiency in the working of ministries and departments, by disposing of pending matters and promoting Swachhata, the Food Corporation of India efficiently carried out the Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters at 760 campaign sites from October 2022 to August 2023.

The action taken during this campaign has further strengthened FCI’s capability of ensuring that good quality food grains reach beneficiaries across the country as the cleanliness drive has been very effective and helpful in improving the upkeep of FCI godowns and its operations. The operations were further streamlined during campaign 2.0 due to innovative measures taken to introduce a record management system and usher in digitization along with optimal utilization of space.

Fulfilling its promises of promoting cleanliness & sustainability in all its premises spread across the country, Campaign 2.0 on pending Matters was carried out in all FCI premises including Headquarter, Zonal Offices, Regional Offices, District/divisional Offices, Depots, Warehouses, and other centers.

To keep every part of the country food secure, FCI procures wheat & paddy from farmers at MSP. It also ensures that wheat & rice are available in every part of the country by transporting about 50 million tonnes of food grains in a year through various modes of transportation. This wheat and rice are then stored in more than 1000 godowns and distributed through a country-wide network of Fair Price Shops in 28 states and 8 union territories. Under the special campaign 2.0 of the government, the FCI got a fillip to improve its operations.

The progress of the campaign was regularly monitored and progress was updated on the SCPDM Portal of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm. The Corporation is now geared up for Special Campaign 3.0 to begin on 2nd October 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)

