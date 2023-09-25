Philippine coast guard removes 'hazardous' floating barrier at disputed shoal
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:42 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines coast guard said on Monday it had successfully removed a "hazardous" floating barrier that it said was placed by China in a disputed area of the South China Sea.
The removal of the barrier was upon instruction of president and a special task force, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- China
Advertisement