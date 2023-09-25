Left Menu

Elephant injured in infighting dies

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:34 IST
Elephant injured in infighting dies
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant injured in an infighting with a rival pachyderm died on Monday in Assam's Sonitpur district, a forest official said.

The male adult elephant was found injured in his front right leg on September 19 near Phulbari Tea Estate in the Rangapara area of the district bordering Arunachal Pradesh. A veterinary doctor of the forest department was providing treatment while the villagers brought food for the last six days but the elephant did not respond and succumbed to its injuries on Monday.

This is the second wild elephant that has died during this month in Sonitpur district.

Earlier on September 20, another elephant had died after falling in a gorge at Ringkhangpur of Chariduar circle near the Assam-Arunachal border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023