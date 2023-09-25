Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures India of Wushu bronze
India was assured of another medal in the ongoing Asian Games on Monday, as Naorem Roshibina Devi qualified for the semi-finals in the Women's 60 kg Wushu (Sanda), thus assuring herself a bronze.
She outplayed her opening opponent in the quarterfinal, Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan, convincingly.
Roshibina Devi happens to be a bronze medallist from the last edition in Jakarta in the same category.
Notably, she was a gold medalist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu-Pokhara.
