Illicit liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh destroyed in Latur, 4 booked

Illicit liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh was destroyed in Latur in Maharashtra after raids by the Crime Branch, a police official said on Monday.

The raids took place on Sunday in Udgir and Vadhwana, during which 1,750 litres of illicit liquor were destroyed, he said. Four persons have been booked, the official added.

