Thieves steal cash, gold worth Rs 11.39 lakh from house in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 11.39 lakh were stolen from a house in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

The theft was revealed after victim Shabana Ali (50), who had gone to Chandrapur on September 21, returned home on Sunday, the Sadar police station official said.

''The thieves took away Rs 1.80 lakh cash and gold ornaments. Efforts are on to nab them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

