Girl sexually assaulted in Greater Noida, accused held after encounter

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man living in her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in a village under the Jewar police station area and the accused (40) was held after an encounter with police later in the night, they said.

''The girl's father lodged a complaint with police that the accused lured her to his home and then forced himself on her,'' a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was registered at the local police station under Indian Penal Code section 376 (raped) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said multiple police teams were formed to nab the accused. ''Around 8.30 pm, we received information that the accused was hiding in an orchard, which was surrounded by a police team. The police team appealed to him to surrender but the accused opened fire on it,'' Kumar said.

The police team retaliated in self-defence and the accused was taken into custody after he suffered an injury to his leg, he added.

The accused has been taken to a hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he said.

