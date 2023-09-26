Duo held in Gurugram for duping people by offering part-time jobs

Gurugram police have arrested two fraudsters who allegedly duped people by offering part-time jobs and luring them to invest through Telegram app, officials said on Monday. Pankaj Tyagi and Parmish Singh, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, were arrested on Sunday from the Palam Vihar area here and Rs 46,400 was seized from their possession, they added. According to a complaint by a man at the Cyber Crime police station (West) in February, a few persons had allegedly duped him of Rs 7,97,200 by luring him to make an investment after offering him a part-time job through Telegram app, the police said. During interrogation, the accused revealed they worked on commission basis and had deposited the amount collected from the victim in different bank accounts provided by their associates Munesh and Dushyant Sharma, said police.

Munesh and Sharma had already been arrested in March, police added.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said that Tyagi was already booked in two fraud cases in Delhi and Sonepat and another case of theft in Delhi.

