UP Governor Anandiben Patel visits Allahabad Museum

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-09-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 00:23 IST
UP Governor Anandiben Patel visits Allahabad Museum
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday visited the newly-built Azad Gallery at the Allahabad Museum where she placed the pistol used by revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad.

Museum Director Rajesh Prasad said Patel inaugurated a replica of the Sengol, the rebuilt central room and the main entrance.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the museum's former in-charge, said Azad's pistol was earlier kept in the central room. During the modernisation process, it was stored in a locker.

The governor also interacted with women inmates and children lodged in Naini Central Prison.

She said efforts should be made to impart education to the children of women inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

