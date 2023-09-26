UP Governor Anandiben Patel visits Allahabad Museum

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday visited the newly-built Azad Gallery at the Allahabad Museum where she placed the pistol used by revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad.

Museum Director Rajesh Prasad said Patel inaugurated a replica of the Sengol, the rebuilt central room and the main entrance.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the museum's former in-charge, said Azad's pistol was earlier kept in the central room. During the modernisation process, it was stored in a locker.

The governor also interacted with women inmates and children lodged in Naini Central Prison.

She said efforts should be made to impart education to the children of women inmates.

