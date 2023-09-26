Left Menu

Philippines says China has removed remnants of floating barrier in South China Sea

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-09-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 07:15 IST
The Philippine coastguard said on Tuesday that its Chinese counterpart had already removed remnants of a floating barrier that blocked Filipino fishers from entering a lagoon at a disputed shoal of the South China Sea.

Four Chinese coastguard vessels were nearby prior to Philippines cutting the 300-metre barrier on Monday and taking away its anchor, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson, told DWPM radio and ANC news channel, adding that the Chinese vessels were "not that aggressive" after seeing media on board the Philippine boat.

